Kentucky sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) – The remains of a sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified as those of a Kentucky soldier.

WYMT-TV reports 20-year-old Seaman Second Class Hubert Hall was aboard the USS Oklahoma with 428 crewmen on Dec. 7, 1941, when it was struck by Japanese torpedoes and capsized. Military officials say remains of the crew were recovered over the next several years and buried.

The military first tried to identify the remains in 1947, and 35 soldiers were identified. The station says Hall was identified in 2015 through DNA analysis, dental records and circumstantial evidence.

The remains are now being sent to his family. He’s set to be buried next year at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where his name had been recorded on the Walls of the Missing.