Kentucky school coach gets prison for rape, nude photos

Kentucky
29-year-old Andrew Hatton was sentenced Tuesday on charges of third-degree rape and distributing obscene matter to minors.

IRVINE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school’s former soccer coach has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping a player and sending nude images to minors. News outlets report that 29-year-old Andrew Hatton was sentenced Tuesday on charges of third-degree rape and distributing obscene matter to minors. He pleaded guilty in August as part of a deal.

The former Estill County High coach was accused of sending nude photos to three teen girls. One of them told police she and Hatton had sex. He was arrested last summer and fired. Authorities said the victims agreed to the prison term. 

