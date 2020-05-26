Kentucky sees decrease in positive cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms a total of 8,951 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State. He says over the past three days, 387 cases were reported, broken down in the following days:
- Sunday, May 24 – 141 new cases of COVID-19
- Monday, May 25 – 122 new cases of COVID-19
- Tuesday, May 26 – 117 new cases of COVID-19
The governor confirms three additional deaths reported over the long weekend for a total of 394. He again asks people across the state to light their homes, institutions, and places of business in memory of those who have died from the virus.
Beshear says 193,576 tests have been conducted throughout the state, and 3,115 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.
The governor and Dr. Steven Stack again remind people and businesses to follow the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines to prevent spreading the virus. Beshear says the state’s numbers still appear that Kentucky is on a decline regarding the virus, and that people must remain vigilant to prevent a second spike from happening in the state.
Beshear also reminds Kentuckians that the state now has the capacity to test anyone who wishes to be tested for COVID-19 and encourages people to sign up at the free testing locations across Kentucky.
