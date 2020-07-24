Gov. Beshear: 19 new cases of children under 5-years-old have COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has recorded its second-highest, single-day total as of 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, with 797 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 children under 5-years-old, the youngest of which is a one-month-old girl. The state is also recording seven additional deaths bringing the state’s totals to 25,931 positive cases and 691 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate is now listed as 5.28%, surpassing the five-percent-mark the White House and others suggest is in a “danger zone,” and where they recommend states start taking steps, according to the governor.

“What it means is we are continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop,” Beshear said. “Let’s just realize that this thing is escalating in Kentucky, that we are seeing more cases than we ever imagined before. Now is the time for everybody to recognize the severity of the situation that we’re in.”

Beshear said the state would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation though the weekend and will have a series of recommendations and steps the state will need to take if they do not see the numbers come down.

Kentucky is close to its two-week mark since wearing face masks became mandatory in the state, according to the governor, and he says he hopes to see an impact from the effort within the coming days.

The governor says 574,233 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout the state, with a positivity rate of 5.28% and at least 7,396 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

