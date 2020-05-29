Kentucky sees some increase in cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 283 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,464 cases, 161 of which are probable, and nine additional deaths for a total of 418 deaths, one of which is probable. He again asks people across the state to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor says 227,944 tests have been conducted throughout the state and 3,231 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

Beshear also says all Kentucky children who contracted the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome related to the coronavirus are now home and out of the hospital.

