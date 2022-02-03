Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on Aug. 5, 2020. (David Gray / AFP / Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions said today it has joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission along with 26 other states in “a coordinated enforcement action.”

The Kentucky DFI says the agencies worked to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that targeted elderly investors. The agencies said at least 450 people across the country invested more than $68 million in the scheme.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the victims include nine Kentuckians, including four retirees, who lost a total of $616,248 to the scheme.

“The victims thought they were investing their retirement funds to provide for future needs. In reality, they were caught up in yet another investment fraud, which have increased significantly during the pandemic,” Beshear said.

The Kentucky DFI, the CFTC and the other state securities regulators filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California that alleges the company Safeguard Metals, LLC, and Jeffery Santulan, who is also known as Jeffery Hill, solicited investors across the nation by “touting precious metals at grossly inflated prices that were not disclosed.”

“This is one of many large-scale precious metals investment schemes we’ve tried to stop since the pandemic began, and we are investigating other similar cases,” said Marni R. Gibson, director of DFI’s Division of Securities. “As the market continues to fluctuate, we expect to see more fraudsters attempting to capitalize on investors’ uncertainty and using fear to manipulate people out of their hard-earned money.”

According to the Kentucky DFI, the defendants are accused of failing to disclose the markup charge for the precious metals bullion products and failing to disclose that the investors could lose most of their funds once a transaction was completed.

In many cases, the investors were advised to liquidate their holdings at “registered investment firms” in order to buy the precious metals, bullion or bullion coins “through self-directed individual retirement accounts.” Experts say a self-directed IRA, which allows for the investor to make alternative investments for their retirement savings, should not be confused with traditional IRAs or other retirement vehicles.

The Kentucky DFI and the CFTC also say in many of the cases in this scheme, the market value of those precious metals that were sold to the investors was “substantially lower” than the value of the securities and other retirement savings that they liquidated to buy them.

“We expect to see more precious metals investment schemes,” said Chad K. Harlan, branch manager of DFI’s Securities Enforcement Branch. “Investors should check the registration of all investment products and professionals; diligently research investments; and ask tough questions about the fees, markups or spreads, risks, and potential returns. If the answers seem too good to be true or don’t make sense, protect your wallet by just walking away.”

Gibson says investors looking to purchase precious metals should be particularly cautious and some ways to check for possible fraud are outrageously high commissions, spreads or markups that are as high as 30% to 70%.

The Kentucky DFI any investors who think they may have been targeted by similar precious metals investment schemes should contact the department’s Division of Securities’ Enforcement Branch at 502-573-3390 or at kfi@ky.gov.