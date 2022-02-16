FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Officials say the spring wildfire season has begun in Kentucky, which means burning restrictions are in effect across the state.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland through April 30. Officials urge anyone burning debris during the wildfire season to use caution.

The statement says the Kentucky Division of Forestry has responded to 93 wildland fires since Jan. 1 and many have been attributed to debris burning.

Before deciding to burn, officials suggest monitoring weather patterns, including humidity levels and wind speeds.