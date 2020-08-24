Kentucky sets up federal funds for eviction relief

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is providing $15 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to a new Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the fund was created to find a balance that keeps Kentuckian from being evicted, makes sure landlords don’t go bankrupt with tenants unable to pay and helps prevent Kentuckians who are unable to pay rent from going too far in debt.

Beshear says a new executive order requires landlords to give tenants 30 days notice of their intent to evict for nonpayment of rent and to meet and confer during that time. He says the meeting will give tenants and landlords the chance to work out agreements.

Beshear says Kentuckians will be able to begin applying for the relief Sept. 8. He says the funds will provide relief to tenants and reimburse landlords to keep Kentuckians in their homes.

Landlords will also not be able to charge penalties, late fees or interest related to nonpayment of rent from March 6 to Dec. 31, 2020.

“We are announcing the framework of a program that can work,” Beshear said.

The governor says the funding will be available for 119 of the state’s 120 counties, as Jefferson County has already set up it’s own COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Fund.

The state has also created a legal aid helpline for those who need assistance. Those who need to contact the helpline can visit kycovidlegalhelp.org or call the 24/7 toll-free helpline at (833) 540-0342.

Beshear confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 43,899 cases and 885 deaths with a current positivity rate of 4.77%. The state has conducted 822,904 tests and at least 9,544 Kentuckians have recovered.

The governor again urged Kentuckians to remain on their guard against the virus to avoid another spike in the state’s cases, saying he is concerned people could begin to slack off in their efforts as the state has reached another plateau.

He also expressed concern about playing high contact sports in the state, asking teams, coaches and parents to take every precaution to avoid having to cancel seasons altogether.

