Kentucky sets up vaccination sites, info website

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced four new regional vaccination sites will soon be opening, the first of which will be operated by Kroger.

The site Kroger will be operating will be at the Kentucky Horsepark and opens Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. will begin indoors but looking to drive-thru as the weather gets warmer and vaccine supply increases. Director of Vaccine Distribution Secretary Jim Gray says those go to who get a vaccine at the Horsepark must have an appointment.

Beshear says beginning Feb. 1, vaccination sites are to prioritize getting those in phase 1b who are 70 and older vaccinated. He says other residents from phases 1a and 1b will also remain eligible for vaccination.

The three additional vaccination site locations opening next week include two at Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health in Paducah and one at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

The state is also launching a new website, vaccine.ky.gov, and a hotline to help Kentuckians screen their eligibility and find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine. To contact the hotline, call 855-598-2246 or text 855-326-4654. Both will go live this evening.

Beshear says the state hopes to open more sites as the vaccine supply increases.