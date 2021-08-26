Kentucky soldier killed during World War II identified

Dogtags hanging in font the flag of the United States of America. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

McKEE, KY (AP) – The remains of a Kentucky soldier killed during World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen of McKee was accounted for last month.

The statement said McQueen was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division in November 1944 as troops battled the German infantry. The 20-year-old was mortally wounded and died Nov. 23 but his body wasn’t found.

Remains recovered in 1946 that couldn’t be identified at the time were exhumed in 2019 and confirmed as McQueen though research, DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.