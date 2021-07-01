Kentucky State Fair offers admission deals as event reopens to public

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Officials say the Kentucky State Fair will offer special deals on admission as it reopens to the public.

Fair officials said in a statement that early bird tickets are available beginning on July 2 for $8 per person, which includes parking. The price is good through Aug. 5. Admission at the gate is $10 per person plus parking.

Kentucky Venues President David S. Beck says officials wanted to focus on accessibility after last year, when the event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is being held Aug. 19 to 29.