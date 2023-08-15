FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — As the race for Kentucky governor heats up ahead of the Nov. 7 election, Republican candidate Daniel Cameron has picked up a new endorsement.

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Berl Perdue Jr. announced Tuesday that the organization voted to endorse Cameron for governor.

“Attorney General Cameron has been a friend to the FOP since the day he stepped foot into public office,” Perdue said. “We are excited to stand with Daniel and look forward to helping him during the remaining months of the campaign.”

To reach an endorsement decision, more than 10,700 members of the FOP responded to a questionnaire that considered the two 2023 gubernatorial candidates, Cameron and current Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“The FOP is the number one voice of law enforcement. Our membership spoke passionately about both candidates, but it was clear that Attorney General Cameron was the overwhelming choice,” Ryan Straw, FOP vice president and governmental affairs chair, said.

During each election cycle, according to the FOP, the organization endorses a candidate whose campaign “highlights the issues most vital to the men and women of the FOP, including the challenges faced by the rank-and-file law enforcement officers, the real issues in public safety, and the problems in our criminal justice system.”

The FOP has endorsed candidates from both parties in previous elections, including Beshear, who was endorsed in 2019.