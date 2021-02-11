Kentucky state offices closed

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – All state offices in The Blugrass State have been closed due to icy and dangerous roads.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he made the decision to limit traffic and help keep Kentuckians safe.

“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” he said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”

Beshear also says those vaccination appointments for Thursday, Feb. 11, at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for same time next Thursday, Feb. 18, to ensure the safety of all staff, volunteers and vaccine recipients.

State employees who can telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management.

State employees with any questions should contact either their agency’s management or human resources office.

The Governor said transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees, and emergency management teams also continue to respond.