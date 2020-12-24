Kentucky state officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky wildlife officials are using robotic deer to catch illegal hunters. The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.

Officials say they’re already working. James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County. State Fish and Wildlife officials say in an arrest citation that Malone pointed his vehicle’s headlights “for an extended period of time” on what he thought was a deer.