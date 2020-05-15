Kentucky state parks to begin reopening in June

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet will begin to reopen Kentucky State resort parks, recreational parks, lodges and cabins will reopen June 1. This also includes Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls state resort parks.

The governor says playgrounds and pools at the parks will remain closed. Guests can begin making reservations their at the parks starting Tuesday, May 19.

The governor says parks in use for self-quarantine for low-acuity patients will remain closed. These include Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park. Barren River Lake State Resort Park will also remain closed due to renovations.

The Kentucky Horse Park, Otter Creek and state park campgrounds will reopen June 11.

Fishing tournaments can resume June 1 with new guidelines. Salato Wildlife Education Center can also reopen on this date, but interactive exhibits will remain closed.

Aquatic centers for training, connected to gyms, and designated for exercise can reopen June 1 along with auto dirt track racing, bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters all at reduced capacity, the governor says. While aquatic centers will be able to open, recreational pools will still remain closed.

Beshear confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 7,444 positive cases and 332 deaths. The governor again asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus and to show solidarity with their loved ones.

The governor says 2,739 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and 127,698 tests have been conducted across the state. Beshear says the 127,689 test results are up an due to increased amount of testing at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, and numbers among the general population continue to remain

Beshear again reminds Kentuckians to follow the steps for both “Healthy at Home” and “Healthy at Work” to keep everyone safe as the state begins to reopen.

“We only have one shot to do this,” Beshear says. “We only have one shot to reopen our economy during a worldwide health pandemic. If we go about business as usual, it won’t work. Let’s make sure we can do this responsibly and continue making Kentucky an example for the nation.”

The governor says the state is now to the point where anyone, even those who feel well and are showing no symptoms will be able to get a COVID-19 test. He says partnerships for drive-thru testing played a major role in increasing testing capacity and allowing for the change.

