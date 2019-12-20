Kentucky State Police collect 236 tons of food for Kentucky families

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police say they raised more than 236 tons (473,235 pounds) of food to help Kentucky families during the 10th annual “Cram the Cruiser” event. KSP Spokesman Sergent Josh Lawson said the generosity of people throughout the state made the event’s turnout possible.

“Due to the generous giving spirit of individuals, businesses, schools and civic organizations throughout the state, we are able to assist Kentucky families who may be financially strapped this holiday season,” Lawson said. “I am heartened by the incredible acts of charitable service and generosity by our fellow citizens who make the success of this project possible.”

Kentucky State Police began the Cram the Cruiser program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly two million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.

“Helping those in need is the core of what being a member of the KSP family really is – service to others,” Lawson added.

Lawson said that over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among Kentucky State Police posts, with Post 16 in Owensboro taking top honors with a total of 60,925 pounds of food collected.

Captain Brenton Ford, commander of the Owensboro post, said the support of local community members and businesses helped to drive the campaign.

“It is motivating to see the community donate to Cram the Cruiser each year. Local businesses, schools, organizations, and individuals gave an unprecedented amount of food and canned goods this year,” noted Ford. “The best thing about this campaign is that the donated goods are distributed locally to help those in need that we see every day.”

