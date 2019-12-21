Kentucky State Police educate on the signs of drunk driving

Ashland K.y. (WOWK) – Intoxicated driving is a nationwide issue that state police departments are trying to resolve. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is providing several “signs” of an intoxicated driver.

Kentucky State Police public affairs officer, Bobby King tells us that impaired drivers have similar tendencies on the road.

The clues that we’re looking for are crossing the center line multiple times, making wide turns, and erratic driving behavior. Bobby King, KSP

When sitting behind the wheel intoxicated, you’re not only risking your own safety. You’re also risking the safety of other drivers sharing the road.

The number of injuries and fatalities caused by alcohol-related incidents has fluctuated over the years. Every year hundreds of family members and friends receive the call that either their loved one was injured or killed in a DUI-related accident.

For one man, his sister was the victim of a DUI-caused accident. The sister was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after the incident.

My sister got in an accident with (a drunk driver). She’s a TBI, so she’s twenty… Actually her birthday is tomorrow, so she’ll be twenty-five, but her brain is like in Angular because of all the damage she took from the crash. Joseph Osborne

KSP encourages drivers who may be planning to drink alcohol to plan ahead and find another way to get home. For more information on the DUI laws in Kentucky, click here.