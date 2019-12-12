Kentucky State Police: Golden Alert Cancelled – Man Found Safe

GRAYSON, Ky. (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police have canceled a golden alert that was issued Sunday night. KSP requested the public’s assistance locating, Danny A. Carroll, who reportedly walked away from the Russell Convalescent Home in Greenup County.
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, KSP received a tip from a family member on a possible location for Mr. Carroll. When Troopers arrived, Mr. Carroll voluntarily spoke with them and agreed to be medically evaluated.
