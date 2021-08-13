Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Floyd County

BETSY LANE, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision that happened in Floyd County on Thursday.

Police received a call around 8:50 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash on US 23 in Betsy Lane.

An investigation showed that 62-year-old Bobble Blackburn, of Prestonsburg, was operating a 2016 Chevy Silverado on US 23 when the vehicle exited the roadway. Mr. Blackburn was transported to Pikeville Medical Center but was later pronounced dead by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

This incident is still under investigation.