Kentucky State Police investigate fatal fire in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Pike County.

Just after 7 a.m., Pikeville Post 9 received a 911 call reporting a structure fire on Grapevine Road in the Fedscreek area of Pike County.

As they worked to suppress the fire, officials found a body inside the structure. The Pike County Coroner’s office pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Kentucky State Police detectives and arson personnel are on the scene collecting evidence and obtaining statements on the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.

