Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Pike County crash

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Bowling Fork Road in the Elkhorn community of Pike County.

Troopers say a 1995 Chevrolet pick up truck left the roadway and flipped onto its top in the creek. According to troopers, the only occupant in the vehicle Ricky D. Akers, 59, of Shelby Gap was pounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroners office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories