ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Bowling Fork Road in the Elkhorn community of Pike County.
Troopers say a 1995 Chevrolet pick up truck left the roadway and flipped onto its top in the creek. According to troopers, the only occupant in the vehicle Ricky D. Akers, 59, of Shelby Gap was pounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroners office.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
- COVID-19 in Kentucky updates from Gov. Andy Beshear
- State Panel approves Meigs County project financing
- Coronavirus cases in Ohio could reach 6,000-8,000 a day
- Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19
- Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Pike County crash
- KCHD announces fourth Judicial Annex building COVID-19 case
- BCSE shares child support services information during pandemic
- HospiceCare asks community to send words of encouragement for employees
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department provides COVID-19 updates