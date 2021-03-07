Countdown to Tax Day
Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found Clay County

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

BIG CREEK, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police say they received a report of possible human remains located in Clay County, Kentucky Saturday evening.

KSP troopers say the complaint was received around 6:49 p.m. and the remains were located in the Big Creek area.

Officials say the identity of the individual’s remains is unknown and will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The investigation is still ongoing.

