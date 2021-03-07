Kentucky State Police investigate human remains found Clay County

Kentucky State Police say they received a complaint of possible human remains located in Clay County, Kentucky Saturday evening.

BIG CREEK, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police say they received a report of possible human remains located in Clay County, Kentucky Saturday evening.

KSP troopers say the complaint was received around 6:49 p.m. and the remains were located in the Big Creek area.

Officials say the identity of the individual’s remains is unknown and will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.