Kentucky State Police Investigating Scam Callers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police have received numerous complaints of scam callers in the area with an area code showing 911. If a person receives a caller id showing the area code of 911 it is an erroneous number and should be considered a scam call.

Also, KSP warns that if you attempt to call the number back using the 911 area code you will be connected with the nearest 911 center, for emergency services. The Kentucky State Police want to remind the public to never give any personal information on the phone to anyone, and always be cautious when giving it to anyone else.

If you find the need to give your information out, especially on the phone be certain it is a company you trust and know.