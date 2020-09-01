Kentucky State Police kick off TACT Campaign

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are beginning a three-week enforcement blitz called the Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) Campaign to target aggressive driving behaviors.

The KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Division says they will be watching for both passenger car and commercial vehicles exhibiting dangerous driving behaviors. These behaviors include improper lanes changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.

“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” said CVE Division Director Major Nathan Day. “Sometimes it’s as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the ‘right thing’ when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”

Day says the best thing to do around an aggressive driver is to wear a seat belt and have plenty of patience.

“You can’t control what other drivers are doing but you can safeguard yourself and your passengers by always buckling up,” said Day. “Be a courteous driver and don’t fall into the category of an aggressive driver.”

According to the KSP, aggressive driving is defined as any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety.

KSP says the following tips can help drivers from becoming an aggressive driver:

Drivers should allow more time to get to your destination, which troopers say reduces stress dramatically.

Don’t tailgate large trucks. If you can’t see the truck driver’s side view mirrors, then they can’t see you.

Drivers should leave extra space when passing each other.

Remember it take a large truck twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger car.

In 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths, according to the KSP.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) fund the TACT enforcement and public information efforts.

