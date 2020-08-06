Kentucky State Police: Large amount of cocaine and cash seized

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police discovered and recovered approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine and a large amount of cash on I-65.

A KSP Canine Unit encountered a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-65, near the 92-mile marker in Hardin County.

During the course of the encounter and subsequent investigation, drugs and cash were recovered and taken into evidence, according to state police.

The operator of the vehicle was arrested for trafficking in controlled substance first degree with less than four grams of cocaine and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

