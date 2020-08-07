Kentucky State Police raise $16,000 for Special Olympics

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police say the public answered their invitation to cover their cruisers with stickers, raising more than $16,000 for Special Olympics of Kentucky.

State police requested a minimum donation of $1 to place a custom Special Olympics sticker on a cruiser, but more than the minimum was donated.

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run that escorts the flame to kick off the Kentucky Summer Games in Richmond was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sticker campaign was developed in place of the torch run. The London state police post raised the largest amount with more than $2,500.

