Kentucky State Police release details on fatal crash in Lewis County, KY

GARRISON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police released the name of a woman killed in a crash yesterday.

On March 10, as Jessica Pierce, 25, of Garrison, travelled east on Kentucky Highway 8 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line, according to police.

Police say Pierce then collided head-on with a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am being driven by Jeanne Brown, 41, of Vanceburg. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Deputy Coroner Amanda Gaydos.

A passenger in Brown’s vehicle was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Pierce was also transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Vanceburg Fire Department, Firebrick Fire Department, Black Oak Fire Department, and Lewis County Coroner’s Office. This Collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Morehead.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories