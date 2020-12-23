Kentucky State Police requesting assistance in locating escaped inmate

MCDOWELL, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police received a call from McDowell Area Regional Hospital just after 3 PM Tuesday, stating an inmate had escaped custody while inside of their facility in Floyd County.

Robert Lyttle was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Detention Center correctional officer while receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH. Lyttle was able to remove his handcuffs and change his clothes before leaving the building.

Lyttle is 35 years of age, of Hazard, KY. He has black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’0” tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap.

Lyttle was being lodged on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.

If anyone has information on where Lyttle is, contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

