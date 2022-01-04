Kentucky State Police search for father, daughter missing since New Year’s Day

ARY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing father and daughter from Perry County.

State Police say Dale L. Williams, 69, and his daughter Misty D. Williams, 43, both of Ary, Kentucky were last seen in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County on Jan. 1, 2022.

Dale Williams is described as a male with grey/brown hair and blue eyes standing 5’8″ and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Misty Williams is described as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes standing 5’4″ and weighing 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Troopers also say Misty is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.