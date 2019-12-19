Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Powell County inmate

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police say an inmate has escaped from the transfer station in Clay City, Kentucky.

Police say John Bixby, 27, of Adairville, Kentucky escaped from work release at around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Bixby is approximately five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit issued by the Powell County Detention Center. John Bixby is believed to be operating a stolen red passenger car, unknown make and model, in an unknown direction of travel.

The public is asked to contact the Morehead Post of the Kentucky State Police at (606)784-4127 if they observe John Bixby.

