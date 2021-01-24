Kentucky State Police seek help in identifying body

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam.

Officers say the male is caucasian but has no other identifying marks such as scars or tattoos that can be seen.

Criminal activity has not been ruled out The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information or knows of a caucasian male that has been missing please notify Kentucky State Police at (606)-928-6421.