Kentucky State Police to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in 5 counties

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at several areas in Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, and Johnson counties.

Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers and children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats while informing the public about the use of seatbelts and valid driver’s licenses.

The safety checkpoints will be in various locations throughout the five counties that have experienced a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury or death.

For a list of checkpoint locations, click here.