Kentucky state police warn drivers to slow down in work zones

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is taking action against reckless driving within work zones. Road construction workers take the risk of being hit every day when they come into work.

The risk can be lowered by drivers following the warning signs and prepping ahead for the oncoming road construction. For Kentucky State Trooper, Bobby King, the key is being compassionate and treat each worker as if they were a family member.

The best advice that I could give to someone in those types of situations is just imagine that the people that are working are your own family. Bobby King, Kentucky State Trooper Post 14

Trooper King also tells us that having a police presence on each job site can help deter drivers from speeding. However, for workers on major roadways, their safety is not always guaranteed.

Before heading out onto the road, drivers should check for alerts of road construction and possible delays. KSP is working on enforcing the speed limit within these work zones.

For residents in Boyd and Greenup County, road and traffic improvements could be on the way. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), state highway engineers will be hosting two separate meetings in Boyd and Greenup County to discuss transportation improvement.

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the City of Flatwoods Senior Center. A second meeting will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m. at the Ashland City Commission Chambers on the third floor of the city building.