Kentucky State president resigns amid financial concerns

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Kentucky State University’s Facebook Page

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky State University’s president has abruptly resigned.

News media outlets report that the school’s Board of Regents accepted M. Christopher Brown II’s resignation at a specially called meeting Tuesday.

Brown’s resignation comes after four years on the job at the historically Black college in Frankfort. His departure comes amid concerns about the school’s financial health and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials.

The regents named Clara Ross Stamps as the school’s acting president. Stamps has been a senior vice president and spokeswoman at KSU.

The board also voted to hire auditors to review the school’s financial situation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS