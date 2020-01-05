Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker announces US Senate run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker has joined a crowded field challenging U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in this year’s election.

The Louisville Democrat announced Sunday he will run for the seat held by McConnell. The 35-year-old Booker is in his first term. He supports ideas including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

Booker joins six other Democrats in the primary, including retired combat pilot Amy McGrath. Five Republicans have filed to challenge McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term. The longtime Republican lawmaker has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump.

