Kentucky state senator hospitalized with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a state senator has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The governor says he has spoken with State Senator Gerald Neal who he says is “in good spirits.” Beshear says he expects both and State Representative Attica Scott, who has tested positive for the virus and self-isolating, to recover.

Beshear confirmed 273 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the state to 53,319 cases and 997 deaths.

Beshear said the newly reported death is a 79-year-old man from Lewis County.

The governor says this is also the first day in “a long time” the state’s positivity rate has been below 4%, reported at 3.91%.

Health officials are also reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 among college students in the Bluegrass State. The institutions include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Commonwealth Baptist College, Murray State University, University of Kentucky, and Western Kentucky University.

While Beshear says the daily numbers are lower than most Tuesdays, he said many of the laboratories took the Labor Day holiday off and Kentuckians should prepare for larger numbers over the next few days.

The governor said the state has conducted 929,212 COVID-19 tests and 10,665 Kentuckians have recovered.

