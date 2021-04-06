Kentucky students have until May 1 to request a ‘re-do’ year

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky students have until May 1 to decide whether they want to retake the 2020-2021 school year or supplement courses they have already taken.

School boards have until June 1 to decide whether to accept the requests. They will not be allowed to make decisions on an individual basis.

The Supplemental School Year Program was created March 24 when Gov. Andy Beshear signed off on legislation that gave students the option to repeat the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law also gives high school senior athletes a fifth year of eligibility.