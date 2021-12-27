Kentucky surpasses 12K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – In the state’s first COVID-19 update after Christmas, the Kentucky Department for Public Health says COVID-19 deaths have now surpassed 12,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to health officials, a total of 846,379 COVID-19 cases and 12,074 deaths have been confirmed throughout the pandemic.

For each day since the last update, the KDPH is reporting:

Thursday, Dec. 23: 2,878 new cases and 39 additional deaths

Friday, Dec. 24: 2,847 new cases and 44 additional deaths

Saturday, Dec. 25: 1,946 new cases and 34 additional deaths

Sunday, Dec. 26: 981 new cases and 22 additional deaths

Monday, Dec. 27: 1,342 new cases and 17 additional deaths

Of the new cases reported today, health officials say 199 were reported in Kentuckians 18 years old or younger.

Today’s report also states 1,225 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 348 patients in the ICU and 205 on ventilators.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says while cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are increasing across the nation, Kentucky has not yet seen the same kind of increase as some other states. To prevent further spread of the COVID-19 and its variants, the governor is encouraging people to follow safety and social distancing and to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The state’s positivity rate is currently listed as 11.80% with 95 of the state’s 120 counties listed in red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map.

11,071 Kentuckians got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend and 35,296 received a booster dose of a vaccine. Since vaccines became available in Kentucky, a total of 2,764,914 Kentuckians, or 66% of those who are eligible, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state health officials, Kentuckians with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by demographics include:

75+ years: 92%

65-74 years: 95%

50-64 years: 79%

40-49 years: 70%

25-39 years: 60%

18-24 years: 52%

16-17 years: 49%

12-15 years: 45%

5-11 years: 16%