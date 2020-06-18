Kentucky surpasses 13,000 COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 234 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the state, bringing the state’s numbers to 13,197 total cases and 520 deaths.

Beshear says one death reported Wednesday, June 17 was removed from the total after a further review showed the woman had recovered from the virus prior to her death and that it was not a contributing factor.

The governor says 336,267 tests have been conducted in the state, and 3,506 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. Beshear continues to encourage people to take advantage of the state’s drive-through testing sites, saying more of the new tests being conducted each day are coming from hospital settings prior to procedures.

Lt Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says 421 households have been assisted through the #TeamKentucky fund for a total of more than $350,000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories