ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An employee in the Rowan County School system is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday Andrew Zaheri, 39, was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on charges of third-degree rape.

Zaheri is listed as a faculty member on the Rowan County Senior High School website, and according to KHSAA, is an assistant coach on Rowan County’s boy’s basketball team.

According to a release by Rowan County Schools, Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave and the investigation has been turned over to Kentucky State Police and child protective services.

FOX 56 has reached out to KSP to learn more information on the circumstances of his arrest.