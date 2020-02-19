Kentucky teen dies in apparent animal attack

HINDMAN, KY (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a teenager appears to have died from an animal attack.
Police said in a statement that the body of the 13-year-old boy was found Tuesday evening on a mountainside behind a residence in rural Knott County. First responders said the boy appeared to have been fatally wounded. The Knott County coroner pronounced him dead from suspected injuries stemming from an animal attack.
An autopsy performed Wednesday determined the cause of death to be from injuries consistent with an animal attack. Authorities weren’t able to identify what type of animal was responsible, but they were still investigating. No further information was immediately released.
