Kentucky to honor fallen National Guard soldier with flag order

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff following a request by the Adjutant General of Kentucky. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died on June 12, 2021.

Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool was on active duty when he died and will be interred on Saturday in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky. Pool was a veteran of the Iraq War, served 15 years with the Kentucky Army National Guard, and had been serving as the readiness noncommissioned officer for the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray, Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, a governor may lower the flag in the event of the death of a member of the Armed Forces from the state who dies while serving on active duty. Private individuals, businesses and organizations as well as other government agencies are encouraged to participate in this tribute.