Kentucky to send National Guard to D.C.

The Kentucky State Capitol is located in Frankfort and is the house of the three branches of the state government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 270 members of the Kentucky National Guard are being sent to the Washington D.C. ahead of the presidential inaguration

“Peaceful transfer of power is one of the bedrocks of our democracy,” Beshear said. “The brave men and women of the Kentucky National Guard will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country in the coming days as they assist in and around Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration.”

While the state has historically sent some troops to help with security, more soldiers and airmen have been requested this year following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Kentucky National Guard says many states are providing some type of support in D.C. next week, with thousands of Guardsmen scheduled to be in attendance.

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky says the Service members will have a variety of roles and responsibilities, including supporting civil authorities for immediate response capabilities, food service assistance and chaplain care.

The guard has also been activated to assist with security in Frankfort for any possible planned protests in the state.