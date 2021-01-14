Kentucky tops 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 3,042 Kentuckians have now died in connection to COVID-19.

Today, Thursday, Jan. 14, he confirmed 51 additional deaths. The governor says the state will be working on a plan to honor those who have died due to the virus.

The state is also reporting 4,084 new COVID-19 cases. Beshear says while this number is still high, it is down from the two previous weeks. A total of 317,345 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The state’s current positivity rate is 12.34%, and at least 39,998 Kentuckians have recovered.