Kentucky tops 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 3,042 Kentuckians have now died in connection to COVID-19.
Today, Thursday, Jan. 14, he confirmed 51 additional deaths. The governor says the state will be working on a plan to honor those who have died due to the virus.
The state is also reporting 4,084 new COVID-19 cases. Beshear says while this number is still high, it is down from the two previous weeks. A total of 317,345 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.
The state’s current positivity rate is 12.34%, and at least 39,998 Kentuckians have recovered.
