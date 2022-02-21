MAYFIELD, KY (WOWK) – The death toll has risen from the tornadoes that devastated Western Kentucky in December.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Department for Public Health two more deaths connected to the storms today. The governor says a 33-year-old woman from Mayfield has died of injuries sustained during the severe storms. She had been hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman’s baby is now being included in the death toll. Beshear says the woman was pregnant at the time of the tornadoes, the child has since been born and survived approximately six days. Beshear says the child’s death occurred “a few months ago” but is now being updated into the tornado death toll.

“A really hard loss,” Beshear said. “Yet another tough toll from the most devastating weather event that we have ever experienced. To their family, I know you’ve already grieved for the infant and now are grieving for her mother. We grieve with you. We care about you.”