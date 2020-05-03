Kentucky Troopers seize 90 dogs after receiving cruelty complaints

SANDY HOOK, KY – The Kentucky State Police Troopers seized 90 dogs from a Kentucky non-profit animal shelter due to the poor living conditions and for unsatisfactory care given to the animals.

Randy Skaggs, 68, Sandy Hook, with Trixie Foundation was cited for 12 counts of disposal methods requirements for dead animals. Troopers say more charges are pending awaiting veterinarian records.

Troopers obtained the search warrant after receiving “several complaints in reference to animal cruelty.”

This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.

