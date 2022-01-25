Kentucky underwear thief arrested

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX 56) – 36-year-old John Hawkins III was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a series of robberies at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort.

According to police, Hawkins is accused of burglarizing multiple homes and removing only women’s underwear during the summer months of 2021.

Investigators said they recovered approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras upon arresting Hawkins at his home in Harrodsburg. The clothing items are believed to have been stolen from residences in Franklin County.

Hawkins has been charged with seven counts of 2nd-degree burglary.

