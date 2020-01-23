Live Now
Kentucky voter ID bill for voting clears Senate committee

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky Senate panel has loosened restrictions in a bill that would require voters to show government-issued identification.

The revised version would allow people lacking photo IDs to present other forms of identification, such as debit, credit, or Social Security cards. The bill cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday.

Three Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill despite the relaxed requirements. The measure now heads to the full Senate. The bill’s supporters include Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.

