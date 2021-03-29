Countdown to Tax Day
Kentucky wildlife officials seize alligators from home

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have seized two alligators from a McCracken County home after acting on a tip. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources/Facebook)

PADUCAH, KY (AP) – Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have seized two alligators from a McCracken County home after acting on a tip.

According to an account on the department’s official Facebook page, the reptiles belonged to a 55-year-old Paducah man, who admitted to having them when officers showed up at his door last Thursday. Each alligator was approximately 5 feet long.

Officers took the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade. The owner was charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Each count is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

