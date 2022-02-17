OWENSBORO, KY (AP) – Officials say a Kentucky woman has been charged with assault and other crimes in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

News outlets cited statements from the FBI and the Kentucky Department of Justice in reporting that 42-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morgantown, Kentucky, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Owensboro.

Officials say she is accused of using pepper spray on officers attempting to secure the Capitol last January. It wasn’t immediately clear if Stallings has an attorney.

More than a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.